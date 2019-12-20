Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja and Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), yesterday, said it has generated N20 billion from University and Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) between 2016 to 2019.

The Board also announced its readiness to deploy drone cameras to 700 examination centres to check any activity that can jeopardise efforts of the Board from being transparent. JAMB’s Registrar, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, stated this in Zaria, Kaduna State, during a meeting with Computer Based Test (CBT) centres operators, states coordinators of the Board, financial institutions and internet service providers.

Oloyede, told CBT centres operators not to worry about their investments while transacting business with the board as long as they were doing their work in accordance with the agreed registration and examination guidelines.

“You have nothing to fear; if you put your investments together it can’t be up to N20billion, and we have accrued N20billion in three years as an agency.

“We have to ensure that small and medium scale businesses strive and if you multiply 11 staff by 700, you will know better. We are also adding value to the economy through job creation out of your employment market and we will continue to support you once you are doing your work well.”

To check registration and examination scandals, the Registrar directed that “all CCTVs must be wired, cameras must cover verification areas, coding areas, walk ways, examination halls, server rooms and entrance and exit in all centres. We will use drones to monitor the centres,” he said.

Meanwhile, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has ordered all enrolment centres to give preference to intending applicants for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)/Direct Entry (DE) examinations, for enrolment and issuance of National Identification Number (NIN).

This is coming on the heels of complaints from parents that their children were going through hell to register for National ID, which is a pre- requisite to register for Year 2020/2021 UTME.

The General Manager, Operations/Corporate Communications, Abdulhamid Umar, said in a statement that the NIMC DG/CEO Aliyu Aziz, gave then directive in Abuja, Thursday, saying it was in pursuant to the collaboration between the Commission and the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to make the NIN a compulsory requirement for all applicants wishing to sit for the 2020 UTME/DE Examinations, which is in line with the enforcement of the mandatory use of the NIN as provided in the NIMC ACT of 2007.