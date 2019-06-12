The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has approved cut-off marks for 2019/2020 admission into tertiary institutions in the country.

The decision was taken during the 19th Policy Meeting on Admissions to tertiary institutions in Nigeria on Tuesday in Gbongan, Osun State.

During the meeting, 160 was approved as minimum score for admission seekers into public universities while 140 was approved for private universities.

The policy meeting, which was presided by JAMB registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, also approved 120 cut-off marks for public polytechnics and 110 for private polytechnics for admission seekers.

For colleges of education, 100 and above was approved as cut-off marks.

The meeting, which had vice chancellors of universities, rectors of polytechnics and provosts of colleges of education, also approved December 19 for close of admission into public universities and February 15, 2020 for private