Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced plans to introduce self-service registration outlets in Abuja and Lagos for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) examinations.

The self-service registration outlets will leverage the digital competence of its computer-literate candidates and reduce crowds at its accredited computer-based tests centres in both cities.

According to the board, the plan is to advance the digital competence of candidates who can do the registration on their own as well as expand the registration access points, in line with the extant Federal Government’s COVID-19 protocols.

The board expressed confidence that the service provider, Bankfort, had assured of immense potential of the seamless registration mode.

In another development, the board disclosed it is set to incur not less than N50 million as added commission to its financial vendors following the introduction of its cashless regime in its 2022 registration exercise.

The Registrar, Is-haq Oloyede, explained that the additional financial burden was the price the board is prepared to pay.

Oloyede said the decision of the board highlights its concern to the plight of UTME and DE candidates in the hands of shylock CBT centre owners.

“The measure would put a stop to other sharp practices that usually follow the payment of direct service charges for registration at these centres,” he said.

According to the registrar, candidates are expected to purchase an e-PIN for N3,500 as subsidised by the Federal Government, N500 compulsory reading text and a N700 regulated charge for CBT centres.

“All the purchases cost N4,700 as candidates are expected to now pay the regulated N700 charge for CBT centres along with the cost for e-PIN.

“The board would later transmit all accrued entitlements to respective CBT centres on a weekly basis or any timeframe agreeable to respective centres, to curtail all noticeable infractions.”

Oloyede also stated that, while the board now spearheads the collection of the N700 service charge on behalf of the centres, it would be taking on additional responsibility of N25 commission.

He said the N25 commission amounted to over N50 million in 2021.

Oloyede, who urged all financial institutions to be involved in the UTME/DE registration to live up to expectations, said the vendors would be held responsible for any act of misdemeanour or infraction committed by their agents.