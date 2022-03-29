The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has debunked allegations of fraud by Babalola Toheeb Ademola and denied that he ever applied for admission to The Polytechnic, Ibadan, in 2017.

A statement signed by JAMB’s head of media, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, said the board has ordered inquiries into the matter and also asked The Polytechnic, Ibadan, to investigate the circumstances of Ademola’s studentship, particularly his claim to have been admitted to a programme unknown to JAMB and about which the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has not notified the board.

Benjamin said, based on preliminary investigations, the board discovered that Ademola had infringed on many rules guiding the process and sanctity of securing admissions into tertiary institutions in the country.

According to him, the claim of a “daily part-time programme,” which Ademola said was equivalent to a full-time programme, was one of the fallacies that he was parading as basis for denigrating the board.

His words: “The candidate never applied to study Mass Communication at the Polytechnic, Ibadan. Rather, he applied in 2017 to study Law at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State. He chose Mass Communication at Federal Polytechnic, Offa, as his second choice.

“Due to observed discrepancies in his academic claims, the university of his first choice, his second and third choices could not consider him for any admission. Having failed to secure admission with the false academic claims, the candidate, in July 2021, without disclosing his original UTME registration in 2017 applied for the regularisation of his alleged part-time programme of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, where he claimed to have graduated in 2019.

“Up till now, The Polytechnic, Ibadan, is yet to recommend him to JAMB for the part-time admission he purported to have secured in 2017 and have graduated within two years in a programme whose duration is for a minimum of three years.

“Mr. Ademola in his application to JAMB in July 2021 claims that he hailed from Ibadan North-West Local Government of Oyo State, a claim that is contrary to what he had stated in his Direct Entry application documents where he claimed to have been an indigene of Illa Local Government of Osun State.”

The image maker of JAMB said the candidate was unaware that his shenanigans and inconsistencies are not only being closely monitored but documented by the board.

Benjamin said at the end of an on-going inquiry into the matter, the board would publish the full report of its investigation including the role, if any, of The Polytechnic, Ibadan.

He explained that the board has also written a letter to NBTE on the strange, ‘Daily Part-Time Programme’.