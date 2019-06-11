Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has kick-started activities for 2019 admission into tertiary institutions, with the first 2019 policy meeting in Osun State.

The policy meeting which was attended by heads of tertiary institutions, is the only acceptable forum where plans and programmes for admissions are discussed and approved to guide the conduct of placement of suitably qualified candidates to tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, who presided over the meeting, in absence of the minister, reminded the participants that decisions taken at the meeting had far-reaching implications on the education destiny of many Nigerians hence the need for extensive deliberation on issues.

“It beholds on us to be very sensitive, transparent, honest and sincere in our consideration of guidelines, regulations and principles of 2019 admissions exercise,” he cautioned.

Echono said that government was unhappy with the level of malpractices recorded in 2019 UTME exercise, stressing that it was a pointer that the examination industry requires surgical process to sanitise it.

To this end, he declared that Federal Ministry of Education had approved some admission guidelines for 2019 admission exercise, particularly in areas of screening fee being charged by institutions, duration of programmes and compulsory admission through JAMB’s Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS).

He asked institutions not to charge any fee beyond the agreed N2, 000 as screening fee for new students, in addition to other guidelines approved by the Federal government.

He added: “We have also asked all tertiary institutions to update their matriculation list on the CAPS as appropriate in content and on time. In addition to that, candidates with special needs must be considered for admission as long as they meet the minimum requirements.”

The permanent secretary also disclosed that JAMB had been directed to make available to all tertiary institutions, the facial and finger images of the respective candidates of each institution for the screening exercise.

“This measure is meant to halt the substitution of candidates with impersonators. It is therefore not permitted for any tertiary institution to retake fresh photographs or fingerprints.”

He warned that any institution that deliberately or inadvertently allows the impersonators to penetrate the system would be considered an accomplice and be so treated.