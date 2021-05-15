From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The possibility of shifting the date for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) is very high, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said. JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, made this known at a virtual meeting with 2021 UTME Committee Members on Friday. Oloyede disclosed that over 600,000 candidates, who indicated interest in sitting for the exams, are yet to register. The exam is scheduled to hold between June 5 and June 19.

He said the candidates were finding it difficult to register due to the challenges of National Identification Number (NIN).

He said so far, 1.1 million candidates had registered for the 2021 UTME, stating that the board anticipated approximately 1.9 million registrations at the end of the exercise. The JAMB boss noted that though 50 per cent of candidates had already registered without problem, there was need to carry everyone along. According to him, that after meeting with stakeholders, we will decide on whether to shift the exam or not.

“The possibility of shifting the exam forward is still high; but that will be determined after our meeting with stakeholders.

“This is because about 600,000 candidates who have indicated interest in the exam are yet to register. There is need to give everyone the opportunity,” he said. Oloyede apologised for the new initiatives introduced in the 2021 UTME, saying that it was not to punish candidates, but to expose candidates in the habit of indulging in various forms of malpractices.