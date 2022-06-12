From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has offered the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), particularly its President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, one million Naira to substantiate claims of irregularities in admission process.

JAMB spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in a statement, on Sunday, claimed that ASUU President, Prof. Osodeke, had made unfortunate blunder in his “laborious” effort to curry favour with the public when he unimaginatively said, “admissions are being done by JAMB and sent to Vice-Chancellors who don’t know how the admissions are done.”

Dr. Benjamin said the statement was highly reprehensible for an academic, albeit a researcher of such high standing, not to have the slightest idea of how candidates are admitted or to be ill-prepared for such a public forum.

He added: “It is thus obvious that the problem bedevilling the educational sector is actually deeper than we had imagined.”

He challenged Prof. Osodeke to present one Vice-Chancellor of University, Rector of Polytechnic or Provost of any College of Education with even one candidate that has not been recommended by the institution but admitted in the last five years.

“The Board promisee the Professor one million naira if he can substantiate his falsehood with even one proof.”