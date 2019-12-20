Romanus Okoye

Delta State High Court, Asaba has sentenced a JAMB official, James Orji Ihejirika to eight years imprisonment for stealing JAMB E-facility cards and change of course cards worth N12.5 million.

Ihejirka was an accountant of JAMB working in their Asaba office. He received consignments containing E-facility cards and change of course cards worth N12.5 million from Jamb headquarters but instead of handing over to his state coordinator, he sold them and converted the money to his personal use.

He was charged under section 19 of the Corrupt Practices And Other Related Offences Act 2000, also section 386 of Criminal Code laws of Federation 2004 for corruptly conferring unfair advantage upon himself.

Mrs. Iwoba Ogochukwu appeared for Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, (ICPC) while Mrs. Lilian Otoma, represented the defendant.

In his defense, Ihejirika claimed that he sold the whole products to one man who was operating a cyber cafe and the man later swindled him. He could not trace the man and does not have any record of him or his contact.

The judge, Justice F.N AZINGE did not believe his defense as the prosecution proved that those products were not meant to be sold to any other person other than intending JAMB candidates who will process it for their exams