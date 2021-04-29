By Gabriel Dike

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), yesterday, said it has opened rogue centres to catch candidates who plan to cheat during the forthcoming Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Its Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede stated this at a Computer Based Test (CBT) centres at Anthony and Ogba in Lagos while monitoring ongoing registration for the 2021 UTME. He decried the role played by some parents who look for centres where their wards would be assisted to obtain high marks in UTME.

He said the rogue centres would assist apprehend candidates who cheat during UTME, and those interested in centres where candidates could get assistance in exams.

“To catch a rogue you may need to pretend that you are one too. Despite all efforts we have made to prevent the operation of what people call miracle centres, some people are still thinking they could circumvent the system. Those who come to the rogue centres to register, no matter how much they pay, the candidates stand disqualified from the examination.”

He assured that admission into 890 tertiary institutions in the country were carried out in a transparent manner.

He denied the insinuation that institutions deliberately dropped some candidates with high marks, saying JAMB monitors what goes on in tertiary institutions to ensure full compliance with admission guidelines