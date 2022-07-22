From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has adopted 140 and 100 as minimum cut-off point for degree awarding institutions and polytechnics and colleges of education respectively for the 2022 admission process.

The Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede made known at the ongoing Policy Meeting on Admissions presided by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, in Abuja, yesterday.

Unlike the 2021, the adopted cut-off marks revealed that institutions now have uniform cut-off marks for the 2022 admissions.

According to him, for federal universities, merit quota remained 45 per cent while that of the state universities falls between indigene quota and national quota.

“The National merit quota for State institutions is the first 10 per cent irrespective of location of the candidate, 35 per cent allowed to indigenes of the state,” he said.

A total number of 1,761,262 candidates applied for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Board UTME, while 98,270 applied for Direct Entry into the universities through the board.

He revealed that only 378,639 of the 1,761,338 who sat for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations scored 200 and above.

Giving the statistics of the 2022 examination, Oloyede said 378,639 scored above 200; a total of 520,596 candidates scored 190 and above; 704,991 scored 180 and above; 934,103 scored 170 and above; 1,192, 057 scored 160 and above.

He noted that the board allowed candidates with awaiting results to register for the 2022 UTME.

“These candidates can’t be considered for admission on awaiting result status. They must present their O’level results on the board’s portal before the commencement of admissions.”

He announced the scrapping of A’level results by the National Business and Technical Education Board (NABTEB) for candidates seeking to gain direct entry admissions to tertiary institutions.

“The Honorable Minister of education has approved that the NABTEB A’level GCE will no longer be recognized as a qualification for DE from 2022. However, all those who have already obtained it prior to this date will be able to use it.”

The meeting, however, resolved that December 31 would be the deadline for 2022 admissions into all public institutions and private institutions across the country for Universities, polytechnics and Colleges of Education.

Meanwhile, the minister of education advised tertiary institutions to adopt a more flexible posture in the admissions process provided all actions were in compliance with the guidelines.

“Just as in the previous admissions exercises, the admissions criteria still remain as approved and circulated.

“All institutions must therefore adhere strictly to them and all others prescribed by the regulatory bodies such as the National Universities Commission (NUC), National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE).

“This is particularly with regards to approved quotas, ratios and other specifications meant for improved quality, accountability and equity,” he said.