Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) have disclosed that it has shut down seven examination centers across Bayelsa State for violating its rules and regulations for examination.

The decision against the seven centres had affected the number of centres in the state as four centres are now left to cater for about 24,000 candidates.

The state coordinator of JAMB, Abdusalam Mohammed, who made this known during a call on the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) at the Ernest Sese Ikoli press center in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, explained that some of the examination centers were delisted for duplicating the Virtual Private Network (VPN) of their router.

According to him others were penalised for charging unsuspecting candidates outrageous sums of money during registration.

Mohammed said “Initially Bayelsa had eleven examination centers, and so far seven out of this number have been delisted from our platform for various infractions. The owners of some of these centers tampered with the VPN of our router. And that is a very big offence”

“They duplicated the VPN by moving the router from one location to another location where they did whatever they liked, which is a very big offence. Others were over charging candidates. During registration we sent out a monitoring team out and they came back with the report that candidates were charged N5000 for a service that should ordinarily cost N2, 500.”

On how the board would cope in the face of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, he said the board has devised ways to operate unhindered.

“Even before the lockdown was lifted, we had started training our staff on how to attend to candidates. We have also embarked on sensitization of candidates and provided personal prevention equipment. “

“Also, In order to reduce the crowd at our office during registration, we have introduced what we call appointment for candidates. This means that candidates can only come to us when they have an appointment. The intention is to reduce body contact between staff and candidates.”.

“Before coronavirus, we used to do what is called thumb printing for candidates during registration but that has been stopped in order not to spread the virus. What we now do is that a One-Time Password (OTP) is sent to the candidate. That will now verify the candidate as the original owner of that particular application.”

Responding, the chairman of NUJ, Comrade Samuel Numonengi, frowned at the activities of the operators of the examination centers delisted, saying that actions do not mean well for the future of Bayelsa State.

He said “we cannot stand people jeopardizing the future of our children in Bayelsa State. So it is on this note I want to join you to condemn their actions and encourage parents and candidates to stand up against any form of infraction perpetrated by these individuals that have questionable character.”