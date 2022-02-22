From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has permitted all accredited Computer Base Test (CBT) centres to register candidates who wish to

obtain application forms for Part-Time, Sandwich, National Open University of

Nigeria(NOUN) and Distance Learning programmes.

JAMB said the decision followed the request from the CBT centre owners to be allowed to perform such specialized operations and further broaden access to the JAMB services.

JAMB in its weekly bulletin released on Tuesday, encouraged interested candidates to visit any CBT centre nearest to them nationwide to access the part services.

It said: “As a proactive agency, we decided to decongest the huge crowds being witnessed at our various facilities. With this, candidates do not have to visit the Board’s offices for this particular

service as it can be obtained at all

registered CBT centres nationwide.

“Accredited CBT centres are, by this

announcement, cautioned not to charge

more than the regulated N700 service charge for registration into the

aforementioned programmes.

“These categories of candidates are not

part of the newly-introduced cashless

policy and, are, therefore, to pay N700 at

the registration point using ATM cards.

“However, UTME/DE candidates are to

note that the service charge for the

application documents is already

included as part of their e-PIN fees.”