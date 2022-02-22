From Fred Ezeh, Abuja
Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has permitted all accredited Computer Base Test (CBT) centres to register candidates who wish to
obtain application forms for Part-Time, Sandwich, National Open University of
Nigeria(NOUN) and Distance Learning programmes.
JAMB said the decision followed the request from the CBT centre owners to be allowed to perform such specialized operations and further broaden access to the JAMB services.
JAMB in its weekly bulletin released on Tuesday, encouraged interested candidates to visit any CBT centre nearest to them nationwide to access the part services.
It said: “As a proactive agency, we decided to decongest the huge crowds being witnessed at our various facilities. With this, candidates do not have to visit the Board’s offices for this particular
service as it can be obtained at all
registered CBT centres nationwide.
“Accredited CBT centres are, by this
announcement, cautioned not to charge
more than the regulated N700 service charge for registration into the
aforementioned programmes.
“These categories of candidates are not
part of the newly-introduced cashless
policy and, are, therefore, to pay N700 at
the registration point using ATM cards.
“However, UTME/DE candidates are to
note that the service charge for the
application documents is already
included as part of their e-PIN fees.”
