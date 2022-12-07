From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, has called for the review of relevant civil service laws to address identified lacunas, particularly the one concerned with the section that bother on the death of a staff on the eve of retirement.

Oloyede made the call in Bwari, Abuja, at the retirement ceremony in honour of 24 staff of the board who attained the compulsory retirement age of 35 years of service.

He lamented that current laws on retirement leaves a lacuna such that if a staff dies on the eve of retirement, such staff would not be entitled to a posthumous cheque of retirement benefits.

The JAMB boss described the retirement ceremony as a joyous event as the staff were retiring without blemish

He urged the retirees to be thankful to God for a meritorious service to the country and the grace to peacefully retire from service.

Six directors were among the retirees, among them Dr. Halilu Mohammed, Raphael Oise, Isyaku Kankiya, Babatunde Bamisaye, Dupe Ayoson, Sunday Aladegbaye and Akinyele Ariyo.

Oloyede could not hide his admiration for Dr. Lawal, and outgoing staff whom he noted have contributed enormously towards the attainment of the goals of the board.