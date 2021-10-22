By Gabriel Dike

Registrar of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Is-haq Oloyede, yesterday, pleaded with the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in the education sector.

Oloyede, who was guest speaker at the annual lecture of Faculty of Arts, Lagos State University (LASU), also appealed for increase in the budgetary allocation to the sector.

He said: “Declare and prosecuting a state of emergency in education with a view to addressing all the challenges facing the sector comprehensively.”

Oloyede, who spoke on “Normalising the Abnormal: JAMB Operations during COVID-19 Era” tasked government to improve learning resources and infrastructures in schools preparatory for another pandemic which, it is hoped would not be here soon.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

Oloyede called for strong and swift disciplinary measures for staff and students caught in of examination malpractice as has become the practice in JAMB operations in the last five years.

He also called for the establishment of a process for the lodgement of complaints against sexual and other misdemeanours in the education industry without exception.

According to him, stakeholders in the education sector should strive towards establishing a pedigree of integrity by sticking to honesty, probity and transparency in examination processes as well as results computation.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .