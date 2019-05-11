Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Board (UTME) conducted few weeks ago.

The delay in release of the result had generated serious anxiety, suspicion, and created room for some fraudulent people to deceive desperate candidates with unrealistic promises.

JAMB Registrar Ishaq Oloyede, who announced the release of the result at a press conference in Abuja on Saturday, apologised to Nigerians for the unexpected delay, and thanked them for their understanding and patience throughout the period.

He said: “We are releasing the results of 1,792,719 candidates. Some 34,120 results are being withheld including the results of 15,145 candidates which are being further clarified as identical twins and siblings.”

He advised candidates to use the phone numbers they used to register to text RESULT to 55019. He insisted that there was no need to approach any Computer Based Test (CBT), or cyber café to check the result.

He added: “Those who were absent got their registration cancelled or had their results withhold would be duly informed.”