The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the result of the 2022 mop-up results of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations which took place on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

A statement from the Director of Protocols and Public Relations of JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, said: “To check the results of the 2022 UTME Mop-Up Examination conducted on Saturday, August 6, 2022, all a candidate needs to do is to simply send RESULT to 55019 using the same phone number that he/she had used for registration and the result would be returned as a text message.

“Candidates can also print their results from the Board’s website www.jamb.gov.ng after linking their email address to their profile.

The Board, in line with its desire to adhere to the ease of doing business protocol of the government, has adopted this user-friendly and simplified process of checking UTME results.

“Furthermore, this simplified process would also serve to preclude the unconscionable exploitation of candidates by shylock business centres and cyber cafes which often take advantage of hapless candidates.

A statement earlier released by the board noted that the decision to conduct mop-up examinations for the candidates came after careful investigations.

“It should be noted that, as it is the custom with the Board after every Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, the various reports from its officials in the field and video footage of the examination are reviewed by its team of experts, with a view to detecting activities subversive of the examination process.

“It is after all the reports have been collated and considered that the management would take critical decisions as to the necessity or otherwise of a mop-up examination for which category of candidates. After a thorough analysis of the conduct of the 2022 UTME in 10 centres spread across five states of the Federation, where examination malpractice was established to have taken place, it became necessary to cancel the results of all the candidates who sat the examination in the 10 centres.

“The Board also took cognisance of the fact that some innocent candidates unfortunately sat for their examination at these centres. Consequently, all candidates who sat for the UTME in the centres listed below have been rescheduled for the August 6, 2022 mop-up UTME.

The Registrar of the board, Professor Ishaq Ooyede, during a supervisory visit to one of the mop-up centres on Saturday, told journalists that the board spent N100 million for the conduct of the examinations of the over 42,000 candidates.