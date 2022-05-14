From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the result of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) that was conducted between 6th May, 2022 and 13th May, 2022, for over 1.7 million candidates candidates.

JAMB spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in a statement, on Saturday, asked candidates to check the 2022 UTME result by sending UTMERESULT to 55019 using the same phone number used for registration and the result would be returned as a text message.

Benjamin said the Board, in line with its desire to adhere to the ease of doing business protocol of the government emplaced the user-friendly and simplified process of checking UTME results.

He said the simplified process would also serve to preclude the unconscionable exploitation of candidates by shylock business centres and cybercafes which often take advantage of hapless candidates.

He, however, confirmed that the Board was yet to upload the result on its website for what he described as “obvious reasons”.

He, thus forewarned candidates that they would, as usual, receive all kinds of messages from desperate fraudsters on how to check their results different from the aforementioned one, hence, he urged all candidates to ignore all such messages on how to check their 2022 UTME results as they are all products of deceit aimed at misleading them.