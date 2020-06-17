Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has commenced admission exercise for 2020/2021 academic year for tertiary institutions with the announcement of cut off points for universities 160 and above, polytechnic 120 and above, colleges of education and innovative institutions 100 and above.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, who announced the development at the end of 2020 policy meeting, warned institutions against charging candidates more than N2,000 for screening exercise

He disclosed that 510,957 admission spaces were unused in 2019 admission year while 612, 557 were offered admission out of 1,157,977 candidates that sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

He asked tertiary institutions to proceed with the conduct of 2020/2021 admissions following the approved guidelines.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who was represented by the Minister of state for education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, urged JAMB and tertiary institutions to consider candidates with previous year’s Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) and other qualifying results to proceed with the admission process.

He promised that government will make adequate arrangement that will accommodate applicants who would be taking the examination when the opportunity to do so is worked out.

“As major stakeholders, we must jointly come up with reactions that would realign our programmes to these new realities. While these reactions are being fine-tuned to check their capacities and capabilities to withstand the new reality, JAMB and tertiary institutions could take advantage of the current situation and consider candidates with previous year’s Senior School Certificate Examination and other qualifying results, to proceed on with the admission process.

“Whatever arrangement the country comes up with, in the long run, will surely accommodate those who will be taking the examination when the opportunity to do so is worked out,” he explained.

Policy Meeting which is, usually, attended by heads of tertiary institutions in Nigeria heralds the commencement of admission processes in tertiary institutions.