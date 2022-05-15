From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the result of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) that was conducted between May 6 and 13, 2022 for over 1.7 million candidates.

JAMB spokesman, Dr Fabian Benjamin, in a statement yesterday, asked the candidates to check the 2022 UTME result by sending UTMERESULT to 55019, using the same phone number they used for registration and the result would be returned to them as a text message.

Benjamin said that the Board in line with its desire to adhere to the ease of doing business protocol of the government established the user-friendly and simplified process of checking the UTME results.

He said that the simplified process would also serve to preclude the unconscionable exploitation of candidates by shylock business centres and cybercafés, which often take advantage of hapless candidates.

He, however, confirmed that the Board was yet to upload the result on its website for what he described as “obvious reasons”.

He, therefore, forewarned candidates that they would, as usual, receive all kinds of messages from desperate fraudsters on how to check their results different from the aforementioned, urging all the candidates to ignore all such messages on how to check their 2022 UTME results as they are all products of deceit aimed at misleading them.