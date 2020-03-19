Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), yesterday, released the result of 450,000 candidates who sat for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB, however, debunked media reports that it cancelled the results of candidates that sat for the UTME on Saturday, March 14; Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17, describing the report as a calculated attempt to cause panic among candidates.

JAMB spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in a statement in Abuja asked candidates to disregard the rumours and follow the necessary steps to access their results.

He reassured candidates that results of the examination would continue to be released as examinations are taken.

“We will conclude the 2020 exercise in few days. It has been a smooth exercise so far. We urge all candidates to be vigilant as many fraudsters who couldn’t operate successfully given the security measures put in place to secure our system will want to use every opportunity of information gap to defraud or mislead unsuspecting candidates.

“The results of over 312, 000 candidates that sat for the examination on the first day of the 2020 exercise was released few hours after the examinationa and placed on the website. But we realized that some fraudulent individuals were manipulating the results to deceive unsuspecting candidates, hence our decision to move it to the mobile platform for candidates to use their unique phone numbers used in registering for the examination to access their results.”

Meanwhile, the National Examinations Council (NECO) has cautioned schools against extorting students in the ongoing registration for 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

It maintained that the Federal Government approved fee for the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) is N9,850, and that no school should charge beyond that amount even as it urged candidates to report any school that charge above the Federal Government approved fee.

Acting Registrar of NECO, Dr Abubakar Gana, told the House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education and Services, who were an oversight visit to the Council on Wednesday, that it observed that some schools were charging candidates between N19,000 and N20,000 as registration fee for SSCE.