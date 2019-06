Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released additional result of 15,490 candidates that participated in 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The results were hitherto withheld by JAMB for alleged involvement in examination malpractices, either directly or through their examination centre, according to spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin.