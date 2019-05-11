Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), on Saturday, revealed the identity of candidates that had highest score in 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Board (UTME).

JAMB revealed that a 15 year old boy, Ezenala Ekene Franklin, from Imo state, emerged the best candidate with 347 points, and University of Lagos (UniLag) as first choice institution.

He was followed closely by a 16 years old Igbam Emmanuel Chidiebube, from Abia state, who scored 346 points and UniLag as first choice of institution.

The third best candidate, according to JAMB, was Olowu Isaac Olamilekan from Osun state, 345 points and Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) as choice of institution.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, who announced the names in Abuja, on Saturday, expressed fear that best candidates and the runner-up might not secure admission in 2019 window if they fail to take certain steps quickly.

He said that both candidate chose UniLag. But unfortunately, UniLag don’t admit candidates below the age of 18. UniLag sees them as underage candidates. The UniLag Senate took that decision years ago and they still maintain it. JAMB has no power to compel them to change their decision.

He said: “The candidates might not be aware of the law but that is not an excuse. They should quickly make some changes, particularly in institution of choice, so they could stand a better chance of securing admission.”

Oloyede said that other candidates that had outstanding performance in the 2019 UTME include 16 years old Odo Kingsley Obinna from Enugu state who scored 344 points, with University of Nigeria (UNN) as first choice institution.

He said that a 18 years old Olisakwe David Chukwuebuka from Imo state and 16 years old Okezie Emmanuel from Abia state, scored 343 points each, while Okeke Franklin Ikechukwu, from Anambra state scored 342.

He equally announced that 18 years old Shuaibu Abdullahi Maje, from Yobe state scored 342 points to occupy the eight position on the table.

He thanked everyone that was involved in the conduct of examination, and discouraged those that are bent on discrediting the effort of the Board from such actions.