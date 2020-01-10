Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Government has begun processes to pay the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) fee for eligible Rivers students in SS3.

This is in fulfilment of Governor Nyesom Wike’s promise to ensure every Rivers child has access to education and equal opportunities

According to the Ministry of Education, principals of public and private schools are to register all eligible students on the platform of Rivers Education Management Information System on RIVemis.

Addressing principals of public and approved private senior secondary schools, yesterday, Commissioner for Education, Kaniye Ebeku, said Governor Wike is desirous to impact the lives of Rivers people.

Ebeku said the registration on RIVemis is to furnish the state government with the accurate number of students eligible for the examination.

He directed the principals to ensure eligible students are uploaded on the platform before the close of work on Tuesday, January 14.

The Education commissioner warned against uploading names of persons, who are not Rivers indigenes and students on the platform.

Also, Special Assistant to the Governor on Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Ibufuro Asawo, explained that the registration of students on the RIVemis platform is free.

He expressed worry that many schools were yet to take advantage of the platform despite series of campaigns by the ICT department on social and conventional media.

He, however, expressed readiness of the government to ensure students of the schools were uploaded on the platform before the deadline prior to the cooperation of principals of senior secondary schools in the state.

JAMB Zonal Coordinator for Rivers, Oyinkansola Odhigada, lauded the state governor for the decision of sponsoring Rivers indigenes for the examinations.