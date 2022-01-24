From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) announced on Monday that it will begin the sale of application document for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) on February 12, and it will run till March 19.

Similarly, JAMB said the UTME exercise will begin on April 20 and will run until April 30, while the mock examination for candidates who want to get acquainted with Computer Base Test (CBT), will hold on April 2.

Meanwhile, JAMB said it won’t accept the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) Advanced Level (A’L) as an entry requirement for Direct Entry into tertiary institutions in the country.

The information which was contained in JAMB’s weekly bulletin released on Monday explained that the reason for rejecting NABTEB Advanced Level was because it discovered that relevant

government policies on A-Level

programmes do not permit NABTEB from conducting the advanced level examination.

JAMB’s Director of Admissions, Mohammed Babaji Ahmed, in a written directive to Vice-Chancellors and other heads of tertiary institutions, stated that JAMB would not process the admission of any candidate with NABTEB A/L Certificate.

The directive reads: “It has come to our notice that some institutions are accepting NABTEB A/L GCE as a qualification for Direct Entry (DE) Admissions.

‘JAMB is aware that NABTEB is not authorised to offer GCE and is, therefore, compelled to take appropriate action. Any A/L GCE Certificate issued by NABTEB is, therefore, not registrable with JAMB and the Board would not process the admission of any candidate with such a result. Candidates who wish to enlist for A/Level examinations are to take note.’