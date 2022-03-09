By Gabriel Dike, Lagos

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) have placed six Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres under watch based on various reports of infractions against them.

In a related development, the board said over 708,000 candidates have so far registered for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The board disclosed that the centres were involved in the exploitation of candidates and other breaches of codes of operations as issued to centres. These centres are being investigated and if established that they are involved, they would be delisted.

According to JAMB, following reports from its team of monitors who are going around the country to access the conduct of the ongoing 2022 UTME/Direct Entry registration exercise at the over 800 accredited CBT centres nationwide, the six centres were found wanting.

The six CBT centres were found wanting for purported loss of sensitive material. Two centres were affected in Abia State and one each in Akwa Ibom, Kano, Ondo and ZAMFARA states.

The centres include; Covenant Polytechnic, Centre 2, Owerrinta, Opp. Naval Base, Aba, Abia State, XYZ Technologies, New Secretariat, Beside UCDA Office, Umuahia, Abia State, Rollings King Infotech and Management Technology Ctr 2, No 15 Library Avenue, Ikot Ekpene Akwa Ibom State.

Others are Alsauda Global Investment Ltd, Juma’at Mosque, Kawaji by Idi Bukar Road, Nassarawa, Kano State, Success CBT Centre, College Road, Success Bus-Stop, Lisaluwa, Ondo, Ondo State and College of Education, Along Sokoto Road, Maru, Zamfara State.

Meanwhile, JAMB has warned e-PIN vendors to monitor the activities of their agents, stressing that it would not tolerate any fraudulent act.

The board said vendors would be held accountable for any infractions committed by these agents, noting “erring centres and e-PIN vendors or their agents found wanting would be severely punished to serve as a deterrent to would-be infractors.

JAMB added that the monitoring exercise would continue to the end of the registration and examination exercise. Centres are, therefore, urged to play by the rules.

On the ongoing registration, JAMB Registrar, Prof Is-haq Oloyede has disclosed that over 700,000 candidates have already been registered compared to about 200,000 candidates that were registered about the same period in 2021.

Oloyede said the board has enhanced its infrastructure to capture at least 50,000 candidates per day but over 70,000 candidates are being registered daily.