Fred Itua, Abuja

Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof.Ishaq Olarewaju has accused some staff of the agency of collecting money from candidates to inflate examination scores.

Olarewanju disclosed this while responding to questions from the Chief Commissioner of the Public Complaints Commission (PCC), Chille Igbawua.

He lamented the inability to curb corruption in the agency, despite the setting up of a disciplinary committee that has been investigating cases of graft involving staff.

Igbawua, in his response, said the PCC will commence a systemic investigation to curb some of the administrative injustices in JAMB, if after 14 days the Registrar does not take steps to address pending cases before him.

The PCC boss, urged JAMB authorities to address cases of maladministration and the incessant victimisation of staff, as one of such such cases have remained unresolved since 2001.

He said, in a particular case under review, a clerical officer, Musa Hussaini, is suspected to have connived with his colleague to collect money from one Kanu. G. Onuoha to influence some candidates’ scores during the 2001 JAMB examination.

While the colleague had pleaded guilty in court and was subsequently sentenced, Hussaini, reportedly jumped bail and failed to submit himself to police for prosecution. Igbawa, said the suspect who was subsequently suspended about 18 years ago, and had approached the PCC for reinstatement as the court didn’t pronounce him guilty.

In his resolution after hearing from parties to the complaints, the Chief Commissioner wondered why such a clear case of fraud, indiscipline and insubordination can’t be conclusively determined by JAMB after so many years.