Linus Oota, Lafia

The Joint Administration and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has suspended 13 of the 32 Computer Based Test Centres (CBTCs) in Nasarawa State over various infractions.

The Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, disclosed this, yesterday, in the Government House, Lafia, when he signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state Bureau of Information and Communication Technology for the equipping of three state-owned CBTCs.

Oloyede, who was represented by the Director of Information Services, Fabian Okoro, expressed optimism that with the signing of the MoU, the standard of facilities at the CBTCs in Nasarawa would be upgraded.

Said Oloyede: “It is unfortunate that out of the 32 CBTCs in Nasarawa State, we have suspended 13 of them because of one infraction or the other; or that the standard is not up to expectation.

“But what we are having here, which the state government is partnering with JAMB are standard facilities you can fix the number of candidates and have your peace of mind that the examination will go on successfully without any hitch.”

Governor Abdullahi Sule commended his immediate predecessor, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura for building structures of the centres. He also lauded JAMB’s support in equipping the centres.

“The equipping of the three centres will alleviate the sufferings of JAMB candidates traveling to centres outside the state to take UTME,” he said.

Sule said the three centres will become operational for the 2020 UMTE, and will accommodate students from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and other states of the federation.

Director General of the Nasarawa State Bureau of Information and Communication Technology, Ibrahim Shehu, said in compliance with the JAMB standard of installating 250 capacity centre with 25 backups, 2,350 candidates would take the UTME per day in the three centres.