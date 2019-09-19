Linus Oota, Lafia

The Joint Administration and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said it has suspended 13 out of the 32 Computer Based Test Centres (CBTCs) sited in Nasarawa State over breach of standards.

The registrar of the board, Prof. Ishaq Adeleye disclosed this yesterday in the Government House, Lafia when signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nasrawa State Bureau of Information and Communication Technology for equipping three CBTCs owned by the state government.

Adeleye, who spoke through the director of information services, Fabian Okoro said: “It is unfortunate that out of the 32 CBTCs in Nasarawa State, we have suspended 13 of them because of either one infraction or the other; or the the standard is not up to expectation.”

However, he expressed optimism that with the signing of the MoU between the Nasarawa State government and JAMB, the reverse would be the case in terms of CBTCs standard in the state.

Oloyele said: “But what we are having here, which the state government is in partnership with JAMB, are standards facilities you can fix the number of candidates and have your peace of mind that the examination will go on successfully without any hitch.”

In a remark, Governor Abdullahi Sule commended his immediate predecessor, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura for building structures of the centres, as well as JAMB’s support towards equipping them.

According to the governor, “the equipping of the the three centres will alleviate the sufferings of JAMB candidates in the state from traveling to centres outside the state to take their UTME.”

“The three centres will become operational for the 2020 UMTE and will accommodate students from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and other states of the federation.”

Director General of the Nasarawa State Bureau of Information and Communication Technology, Ibrahim Shehu, said in compliance with the JAMB standard of installating 250 capacity centre with 25 backup, 2,350 candidates would take the UTME per day in the three centres.