Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released guidelines for the 2020 admission exercise, encouraging institutions to strictly comply.

JAMB urged heads of institutions and admission officers to carefully study and understand the content of the document, with a view to implementing it fully for a seamless and transparent admission exercise.

JAMB said the guidelines are expected to guide all participants in admission process, even as it explained the nitty-gritty of the processes of admission of candidates into the tertiary institutions.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, in a letter addressed to vice chancellors, rectors and provosts stressed the strategic importance of the guidelines to the success of the admission exercise.

Oloyede referred the institutions to the decisions taken at the 2020 policy meeting on admission as well as other policy directives contained in the address of the minister of education.

Oloyede insisted that admission exercise for the 2020/2021 academic session would be conducted on the Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) and that no institution was allowed to publish, announce, exhibit or paste any name(s) of admitted candidates without prior approval.

He confirmed JAMB registrar (chairman), heads of tertiary institutions, director of admissions (JAMB), admission officers of tertiary institutions, JAMB desk officers and candidates as principal participants in the admission process.

He also confirmed that first and second choices admission exercise would be conducted for all institutions from August 21 to a later date that would be determined by the Federal Ministry of Education and communicated to all institutions.

JAMB said the guideline document touched on required academic qualifications for admission, admissions quota as prescribed by the regulatory bodies, UTME brochure as published and on IBASS, guidelines on admissions as prescribed by the institutions’ proprietors (federal, state and private) and policy decisions on 2020 admissions exercise.

The document advised candidates who desire to upgrade to Direct Entry (DE) from UTME to log in his/her profile, choose upgrade and complete the process at no cost. It added that the platform allows the candidate to also change programme or/and institution at no cost.

JAMB advised institutions to recommend candidates for admission after having presented to the Board, the approved general quota for each institution and the distribution to the various programmes, minimum UTME score for each programme, minimum DE qualification grades for DE candidates, components of cut-off marks and the allotted score for each component; the cut-off date for the 1st and 2nd choice admissions after which no result upload nor change of institution as first Choice would be allowed among several others in accordance with the guideline document.