The Editorial Board of NextMoney, Nigeria’s authoritative financial magazine, has selected the Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Is’haq Olanrewaju Oloyede, as its Person of the Year 2021.

The selection of Oloyede as NextMoney Person of the Year was informed by his relentless and uncompromising pursuit of academic excellence in Nigeria, and his unwavering commitment to transparency and accountability in public service.

As Vice Chancellor at the University of Ilorin (Unilorin), Oloyede pursued academic excellence as though his whole life depended on it. Concomitantly, Unilorin became the most sought-after institution by candidates seeking admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria. And soaring on the wings of academic excellence feathered by him, Unilorin’s ranking among world universities has remained on the upward trajectory.

As Registrar/Chief Executive of JAMB, Oloyede is leaving no stone unturned as he relentlessly and avowedly pursues academic excellence by ensuring that admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria is transparent and credible.