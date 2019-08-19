Moses Akaigwe

How much would you pay to own one of super spy James Bond’s cars? The auto world has been abuzz since last week with the news that a car collector splashed out the equivalent of N2.304billion to purchase an Aston Martin DB5 ‘Bond Car’.

The 1965 DB5 fetched a record-breaking $6.4-million, exceeding the previous record by nearly $2-million.

It holds the largest collection of gadgets, including: A vintage, gadget-filled replica of the Aston Martin DB5 used by my 007, in James Bond movies.

The custom-made spy companion was kitted out with several of 007’s greatest tools, including pop-out machines guns, working nail spreader, a bullet-proof shield and tyre slashers. The front bumper has hydraulic battering rams which Bond made good use of in the films.

Described as ‘the most famous car in the world’, the vehicle went under the hammer as part of a special Aston Martin event in California, USA, and became the most expensive DB5 ever sold at auction.

The car matches the one that was driven by Sean Connery in the cult movies Goldfinger and Thunderball. Other features from 007’s greatest tools in the DB5 are: Bulletproof windows, rotating registration plates, homing device and tracking display, smoke screen, oil slick, rear bulletproof screen, and ejector seat.

But, it was once owned by the British JCB billionaire and Tory party donor, Lord Bamford.

Barney Ruprecht, of the auctioneer RM Sotheby’s, said: “We are beyond thrilled … and proud to have set a new record for the most valuable DB5 sold at auction. Beyond this new auction record, the enormous amount of interest in the car and excitement surrounding it ahead of the auction solidifies its status as the ‘most famous car in the world’, along with the collector car hobby’s great respect for the Aston Martin brand.”