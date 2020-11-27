Henry Akubuiro
ANA Prize judges have released the shortlists for the 2020 literary prizes in preparation for the 39th International Convention of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) scheduled for Ilorin, Kwara State, December 3-6, 2020. Winners of the various prizes will be announced at the awards dinner of the convention. Below are the lists in no particular order:
ANA Prose Prize
Eagle Drive by Terna Abu
Shadows from the Past by Chigozie Anuli Mbadugha
Budding Lily by Atinuke Adepoju
Ifewumi by Diipo Fagunwa
Rage of the Sea Lion by Osita Obi
Dark Letters by McPhee Uyi Elaiho
ANA Poetry Prize
Orere: Songs of a Thousand Tides by Abiodun Bello.
Dispossessed by James Eze
Sadistic Stances by ‘Depo Popoola
A Dialect of Metaphors by Ladi Soyode
This is not a poem by Richard Inya
How morning remembers the night by Ifesenachi Nwadike
ANA Drama Prize
Broken Reed by Clementina Kezie;
A Cobbler’s Travail by Don Veta;
Rusting Time by Isiaka Aliagan
ANA Children’s Literature Prize
The Legend of Ataoja by Ayo Oyeku
A visit to Grandma and Grandpa by Chigozie A. Mbadugha
I’ll Call my Brother for you by Olubunmi Familoni
The 2020 ANA Literary Prize judges include Prof Moses Tsenongo, Department of English, Benue State University, Makurdi; Professor Sunny Awhefeada, Dean, Faculty of Arts, Delta State University, Abraka; Dr Osarobu Emmanuel Igudia, Department of Library, Archival and Information Studies, University of Ibadan; Dr. Ojel Clara Anidi, Department of Language Studies, School of General Studies, Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu.
