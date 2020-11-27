Henry Akubuiro

ANA Prize judges have released the shortlists for the 2020 literary prizes in preparation for the 39th International Convention of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) scheduled for Ilorin, Kwara State, December 3-6, 2020. Winners of the various prizes will be announced at the awards dinner of the convention. Below are the lists in no particular order:

ANA Prose Prize

Eagle Drive by Terna Abu

Shadows from the Past by Chigozie Anuli Mbadugha

Budding Lily by Atinuke Adepoju

Ifewumi by Diipo Fagunwa

Rage of the Sea Lion by Osita Obi

Dark Letters by McPhee Uyi Elaiho

ANA Poetry Prize

Orere: Songs of a Thousand Tides by Abiodun Bello.

Dispossessed by James Eze

Sadistic Stances by ‘Depo Popoola

A Dialect of Metaphors by Ladi Soyode

This is not a poem by Richard Inya

How morning remembers the night by Ifesenachi Nwadike

ANA Drama Prize

Broken Reed by Clementina Kezie;

A Cobbler’s Travail by Don Veta;

Rusting Time by Isiaka Aliagan

ANA Children’s Literature Prize

The Legend of Ataoja by Ayo Oyeku

A visit to Grandma and Grandpa by Chigozie A. Mbadugha

I’ll Call my Brother for you by Olubunmi Familoni

The 2020 ANA Literary Prize judges include Prof Moses Tsenongo, Department of English, Benue State University, Makurdi; Professor Sunny Awhefeada, Dean, Faculty of Arts, Delta State University, Abraka; Dr Osarobu Emmanuel Igudia, Department of Library, Archival and Information Studies, University of Ibadan; Dr. Ojel Clara Anidi, Department of Language Studies, School of General Studies, Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu.