Founder of First Massive Literati ( FML), James Useghan, is set to launch his debut book, “The Competent Youth,” on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos, by 10am.

During the book launch, there will be a symposium with the theme; “Restrategise, Penetrate and Occupy”.

Guests expected to grace the occasion include Guests: Ken Etete, Dr. Chris Ekiyor, George Ashiru, Benson Omomukuyo MoyinOluwa Olutayo, Comrade Joseph Evah, Denzil Kentebe, Akin Akinpelu, Tom Otuaga, Ferdy Adimefe, Ms Beena Youdeowei, Ambassador Omololu, Tonye Cole, Amb. Dorcas Oluba and Michael Ogunsina.

COVID-19 protocols will be observed during the programme.