Jamilu Collins set a new German Bundesliga record despite SC Paderborn’s 5-1 loss to Schalke 04 on Sunday.

According to football statistics website, Whoscored.com, the Nigeria international left-back completed 10 dribbles in Paderborn’s loss to Schalke, a record in a Bundesliga match this season.

Collins has been one of the key players for the Bundesliga strugglers in the new season, starting and completing each of their four matches in the league without receiving a caution.

The 25-year-old’s previous best was against Freiburg on matchday two, when he completed a game-high four dribbles.