Super Eagles defender, Jamilu Collins believes the Nigerian team was unlucky to have lost the semifinal game to the Desert Foxes of Algeria at the Cairo International Stadium, on Sunday.

The Padeborn defender admitted that the Algerians deserved their victory, but said the Super Eagles were unlucky not to have won the match.

“We played one of our best games today (Sunday) against Algeria, but luck was against us. We were very unfortunate to concede that dying minute goal. But that is football for you,” he said.

Collins, who is playing his first major tournament for Nigeria, expressed appreciation to Nigerians for the massive support the team enjoyed both in Egypt and Nigeria.

He assured that they would compensate Nigerians with the third place medal by beating Tunisia tomorrow.