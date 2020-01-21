Former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh will be arrested if he attempts to return to the country, a minister has told the BBC.

Justice Minister Aboubacarr Tambadou said he would like to prosecute Jammeh himself over his “brutal” rule. Jammeh has expressed his desire to return home and his supporters say arresting him will lead to “bloodshed”.

The former leader has been in exile in Equatorial Guinea since being removed from power in 2017. He refused to accept defeat in December 2016 elections and The Gambia’s neighbours sent troops to force him out.

The justice minister’s comments come days after Jammeh’s supporters held a large protest demanding their former leader’s safe return to the country. Jammeh ruled the Gambia for 22 years and has been accused of human rights abuses, including extrajudicial killings, torture and arbitrary detention.

The Gambian government, lead by President Adama Barrow, has set up a Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) to investigate the alleged rights violations and come up with recommendations.

Jammeh has refused to co-operate with the commission. The justice minister accused Jammeh’s supporters of “political brinkmanship” because they knew he would not actually go home..