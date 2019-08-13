Inwalomhe Donald

Repeal of article 370 is a measure to prevent international terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir which endangers or takes innocent human lives or jeopardizes fundamental freedoms, and stop the underlying causes of those forms of terrorism and acts of violence which lie in misery, frustration, grievance and despair and which cause some people to sacrifice human lives, including their own, in an attempt to effect radical changes” to “Measures to eliminate international terrorism” in Jammu and Kashmir.

Beyond the repeal of article 370 are peace and economic development which will return to Jammu and Kashmir. Repeal of article 370 is a Counter-Terrorism Strategy on August 2019 against Pakistan. The strategy is a unique instrument to enhance national, regional and international efforts to counter terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Repeal of article 370 will remove Jammu and Kashmir from regions that are notorious for state sponsor of terrorism.

Repeal of article 370 will allow India to tackle critical issues of the 21st century in Jammu and Kashmir. These issues can be ranked as follows, from the most complex to act upon, because they depend upon the laws of physics and biology and upon geological constraints, to those that could be (but are not) easier to address, because they imply social conventions only: (1) climate change; (2) demographics and the explosion in the number of elderly and chronically-ill people; (3) the social inequalities brought by digital technologies and more generally by fixed-cost integrated systems; (4) the concentration of power in the hands of increasingly footloose multi-national corporations; (5) the rise in poverty and precariousness for large fractions of the population, and, as a consequence of the above, (6) a rising wave of mass migrations and of xenophobic nationalism.

Repeal of article 370 is a common strategy and operational approach to fight terrorism, not only sending a clear message that terrorism is unacceptable in all its forms and manifestations but also resolving to take practical steps individ ually and collectively to prevent and combat it. Those practical steps include a wide array of measures ranging from strengthening state capacity to counter terrorist threats to better coordinating Indian system’s counter-terrorism activities.

Repeal of article 370 will promote Policy Innovation in Jammu and Kashmir

Today, government policies may not always be conducive enough for infrastructure development. They may be too focused on the short-term, not well-coordinated and constrained by too much rigidity. I believe there are at least two immediate areas that we can work on:

Firstly, Jammu and Kashmir infrastructure policies should be formulated with sufficient flexibility so as to cater to future needs and future technological advancements. Infrastructure projects have very long lifecycles. Demand will change over time. Technology will change. And circumstances will also change over time. Without flexibility, we will not be able to cope with increased demands or unforeseen constraints.

A second area is for Jammu and Kashmir government policies to be better coordinated across various sectors, to exploit synergy and make infrastructure much more efficient than it is today. The need for road systems, water piping systems and sewage systems, to be coordinated at the design, construction and maintenance stage, is well-known. The need for coordination of housing development, road constructions and other amenities is also well understood. In future, hopefully we can exploit other synergies.

Repeal of article 370 commits India to promoting industrialization for Jammu and Kashmir as a critical source of growth, economic diversification and value addition. Industralization continues attracting attention; being seen as a sector which when present has reliably improved economic diversification, helping India to nurture, strengthen and uphold the conditions for competitive growth and development.

Shri Amit Shah also introduced the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 making Jammu & Kashmir a Union teritory with a Legislative Assembly,along with Union Territory status to Ladakh without a Legislative Assembly. Further, the Jammu & Kashmir Reservation (2’d Amendment) Bill, 20L9 to amend the Jammu & Kashmir Reservation Act2004 was also introduced. This bill seeks to extend the 10o/o quota to economically weaker sections of society in J&K in jobs and educational institutions. Both the bills were passed by Rajya Sabha unanimouslyUnion Minister for Home Affairs, Shri Amit Shah, introduced two bills and two resolutions regarding Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) today. These are as follows: Constitution (Application to Jammu & Kashmir) Order, 2019 {Ref. Article 370(1) of Constitution of India} issued by President of India to supersede the 1954 order related to Article 370. z. Resolution for Repeal of Article 370 of the Constitution of India {Ref. Article 370 (3)} o. Jammu & Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 {Ref. Article 3 of Constitution of India} 4. Jammu & Kashmir Reservation 12nd Amendment) Bill, 2019

Announcing a path breaking decision by the Government, Shri Shah said that the Government is moving a resolution which would repeal the provisions under Article 370 of the Constitution of India,which granted a special status to the state of J&K. The provisions of Article 370 would cease to exist from the date President of India issues a notification in this regard, after the recommendation of the Parliament. Consequently, the Constitution of India would get applicable to J&K, on par with other statesAJTs of the country, the Minister added

Donald writes from Benin City, Nigeria [email protected]