Newly appointed Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Dr. Bashir Jamoh, on Tuesday assumed office with a pledge to engage more deeply industry stakeholders to come up with policies that would move the maritime sector forward.

The NIMASA boss who made the pledge on his assumption of office in Lagos shortly after taking over from Dr Dakuku Peterside, also promised to consolidate on the achievements of his predecessor.

Speaking shortly after he was handed the baton of the agency, Jamoh also promised to harness viable blue economy for the country. He said, “Since government is a continuum, we shall hit the ground running immediately. We shall study your handover notes diligently to ensure continuity of leadership for the sector.We shall also listen and engage more deeply and more frequently with all our stakeholders both internal and external and we will find time to address issues and make projections soon.”

Jamoh while congratulating Peterside on the completion of his tenure described him as a strategist, planner, executioner and articulated person full of energy, passion and dedication.

According to Jamoh, “Today marks a turning point in the history and existence of NIMASA. It is my pleasure to welcome you all to NIMASA as I take the mantle of leadership of this great and strategic agency as it’s 6th Director General.