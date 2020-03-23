Brown Chimezie

Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, has expressed appreciation over the confidence reposed in him by industry stakeholders, assuring he will not fail them.

Speaking during a maritime industry reception organised in his honour by the stakeholders at Eko Hotel recently, Jamoh said the task ahead in repositioning the agency would notbe an easy one and called on operators to collaborate and support his administration.

He assured that NIMASA under his watch would work within its mandate to meet the aspirations of all stakeholders.

The newly appointed Executive Directors of the agency also attended the event, which marked their first interaction with the maritime stakeholders.

The industry operators took turns to applaud the appointment of Jamoh, expressing hope that his appointment, given his years and wealth of experience will attract more development to the industry.

Speaking at the event, a former Minister of Interior and Chairman, Integrated Oil and Gas Limited, Captain Emmanuel Iheanacho, said Jamoh’s appointment was an answer to the prayers of the industry stakeholders who had yearned for an insider to properly position the agency to achieve its mandate.

Iheanacho, urged Jamoh to focus more on the regulatory mandate of the agency instead of revenue generation while ensuring that the guidelines set up for the disbursement of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF) is fair and equitable to assist indigenous operators.

Former President, Nigerian Shipowners Association (NISA), Aminu Umar, urged Jamoh to address insecurity in Nigeria’s maritime domain and build indigenous capacity. Also speaking, Chairman Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN), Princess (Dr.) Vicky Hasstrup, sought the intervention of the NIMASA Director-General for the relocation of tank farms from the port area.

Hasstrup said the concentration of tank farms within the port environment poses dangerous threat to the port businesses.