By Chukwudi Nweje

Suspected thugs Sunday attacked the campaign train of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR).

The incident happened on Sunday evening as the team was returning from a visitation to members of the party at the Ikoga Junction area of Badagry Local Government Area of the state.

One journalist is reported to be in critical condition in an undisclosed hospital, while several others are being treated for various degrees of injuries sustained during the attack.

Jandor and his running-mate, Ms Funke Akindele were unhurt.

The PDP Publicity Secretary, Hakeem Amode in a statement called on the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State and the Area Commander of Police in the Badagry Division to ensure that those behind the incident are apprehended snd prosecuted.

He noted that the attack would not deter Dr Olajide from continuing his campaign in his determined effort to rescue Lagos State from mis-governance.

The statement said, “You will recall that our party raised concern over the threat to use sponsored thugs to attack the campaign programs of our gubernatorial candidate Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran-JANDOR recently.

“We would like to state categorically that this will not deter the determination of our candidate to campaign for the next election and win the election come Ma h 11, 2023.

“We hereby call on the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State and the Area Commander of Police in the Badagry Division to do everything possible to fish out those behind the attack and necessary disciplinary actions taken against them to forestall such occurrences in the future.

“This will instill confidence in our members that they will be protected during this campaign period.”

The PDP warned those behind the attack in the hope that it would disrupt the party’s campaign to be sure that PDP would not “fold our arms and watch as we will resist all forms of intimidation,” the statement added.