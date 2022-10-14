By Chukwudi Nweje

Lagos PDP Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) has described the last four years of the Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu led All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state as an era of perennial failure, unfulfilled promises, and infrastructural decays.

He noted that the incumbent APC administration in the state is trying to “last-minute window-dressing” to win re-election and urged the people of Lagos not to fall for the trick.

He said, “Lagosians have been taken for granted in the last 23 years by successive administrations with the current as the worst. Your four years of administration has been characterised by perennial failure, unfulfilled promises, and infrastructural decays with more fake promises to the people who are already seeking ways out of their long years of enslavement by the ruling party.

“Akinwunmi Ambode in his four years built four bridges which are the Abule-Egba, Ajah, Agege, and the International Airport Road Flyovers. But Sanwo-Olu, despite increasing both the local and foreign debt of the state, has no single completed project on the street of Lagos to justify the huge debt he has plunged the state into.

“It is evident that the people of the state are now wiser after four years of inhuman administration under the Sanwo-Olu-led APC government and that they will no longer fall for the last-minute window-dressing by an incompetent set of experimental guinea pigs who have foisted themselves on the masses over the years.”

Jandor said this in a statement signed by Gbenga Ogunleye, Head, Media, and Communications, JANDOR4Governor Campaign Organisation in reaction to Gov Sanwo-Olu’s statement at the kick-off of his re-election campaign on Wednesday at the closing of the ninth Ehingbeti Summit.

Sanwo-Olu had described himself as the best among the candidates for the 2023 governorship election in the state based on his administration’s achievements. He also called the candidates contesting against him “noisemakers.”

But Adediran said that Lagos would plunge deeper into slavery if the APC returned to power.

He further said, “Sanwo-Olu intends to hoodwink Lagosians by distracting them from the perennial failure, unfulfilled promises, and infrastructural decays that define his four years as Governor with more fake promises to the people who are already seeking ways out of their long years of enslavement by the ruling party.”

Dr. Adediran urged well-meaning Lagosians to stop raise from their apathy and install a true government of the people and enjoy a breath of fresh air in 2023.

“Good governance is not rocket science as claimed by the failed APC government, it primarily entails prioritising the interest of the people, listening to the voices of the oppressed in the decision-making process, responding actively to the immediate and future needs of the state, and eradicating corruption.

“Lagos State should not be controlled by the stooges of an individual who are only in service to corner the wealth of the state to themselves and their master. Endemic corruption and crass ineptitude of the incumbent administration have stunted the growth and development of the state.

The Sanwo-Olu administration has failed and Lagosians will not re-elect failure”, JANDOR said.