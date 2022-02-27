From Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Governor of Plateau State, Sen. Jonah David Jang has applauded the people of Plateau State for coming out to elect the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the Plateau State federal and state Constituencies bye-election.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Jang who went out to encouraged voters in Tudun Wada, Kabong and other parts of the Constituency urged Plateau people to remained firm and bring back PDP in 2023 general elections.

Jang disclosed this while addressing PDP supporters after the bye-election in at his Du residence in Jos said the election reflected the mood and aspirants of Plateau people.

He encouraged PDP members from Plateau Central to work hard and embrace PDP so that the party will replaced APC in 2023 with a credible and performing Governor.

Jang said PDP is a party for the people of Plateau State and that the party will bounce back fully in 2023.

The former Governor, while congratulating Musa Agah urged the PDP to maintain the spirit of victory ahead of 2023.

He appreciated the National Chairman of the Party, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, Governor of Bauchi State, Alh. Bala Mohammad, the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and other National officers of the party for constituting a campaign team that brought the victory.