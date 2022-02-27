From Gyang Bere, Jos
Former Governor of Plateau State, Sen. Jonah David Jang has applauded the people of Plateau State for coming out to elect the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the Plateau State federal and state Constituencies bye-election.
Jang who went out to encouraged voters in Tudun Wada, Kabong and other parts of the Constituency urged Plateau people to remained firm and bring back PDP in 2023 general elections.
Jang disclosed this while addressing PDP supporters after the bye-election in at his Du residence in Jos said the election reflected the mood and aspirants of Plateau people.
He encouraged PDP members from Plateau Central to work hard and embrace PDP so that the party will replaced APC in 2023 with a credible and performing Governor.
Jang said PDP is a party for the people of Plateau State and that the party will bounce back fully in 2023.
The former Governor, while congratulating Musa Agah urged the PDP to maintain the spirit of victory ahead of 2023.
He appreciated the National Chairman of the Party, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, Governor of Bauchi State, Alh. Bala Mohammad, the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and other National officers of the party for constituting a campaign team that brought the victory.
“Our party leadership at the National level, ably led by Senator (Dr.) Iyorchia Ayu deserve worthy commendation for their support and full backing in the course of the campaigns as well as during the elections proper. The PDP NEC constituted a Campaign Council, graciously visited the State chapter of the party and attended the grand rally leading to the elections.
“We must register our profound gratitude, perticulaly to the Governor of Rivers State Barr. Nyesom Wike and to the Governors of Benue and Bauchi, Dr. Samuel Ortom and Senator Bala A. Mohammed, respectively, for their support and for physically being on-ground to monitor the elections. Your commitment has yielded positive results.
“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted the election in a free, fair and credibl manner, leaving no one in doubt as the results reflect the wishes of the electorate. We commend them and urge the INEC to continue to live up to its name and be a truly independent umpire as we engage in the general elections in 2023.
“The task ahead of you is enormous, you must not rest on your oars but work closely with the national leadership of our great party to mobilise Nigerians to vote out this wicked party in the 2023 general elections. This is a task that is possible and must be done, to guarantee a better life for our citizens and the generations unborn.”
