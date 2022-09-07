From Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Governor of Plateau State, Sen. Jonah David Jang has appreciated his legal team led by Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN and Barrister Edward Pwajok, SAN for defending him to victory in court over the allegations of financial misappropriation during his tenure as Plateau Governor.

Jang was dragged to court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged financial mismanagement of the sum of N6.3 billion but the Court vindicated him following the judgement delivered by Justice Christy Dabup.

Justice Dabup struck out all the 17 count charges leveled against Jang and the former Cashier at the office of the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Yusuf Pam by the EFCC and declared them free of all the allegations.

Pwajok, who served as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice under the Jang administration for eight years was said to have joint the case due to his better understanding of the issues and drove the case to victory together with Chief Ozekhome.

Jang in a press statement issued after the Court Judgement on Friday 2 September, 2022 dedicated his victory to God and Plateau people who stood by his during the travail.

“I dedicate my victory in the court to God and the people of Plateau State with whom we worked to build a prosperous land. I thank the entire legal team led by Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN and Barrister Edward Pwajok SAN, my family who suffered all kinds of harassment and denigration through this period for standing firm and believing with me that it was only a phase that would pass.

“I am deeply grateful to my friends and associates for upholding me and all those who were persecuted alongside me in prayers and for their commitment to true friendship and camaraderie. I must thank the Judiciary for standing firm on the side of truth and justice not forgetting the Press on the Plateau for their unbiased coverage.”

Jang who served as the Executive Governor of Plateau State between 2007-2015, raised the bar of leadership with clear evidence of his developmental strides dotting all the nooks and crannies of the state.

“I must confess that I had known from the onset that leadership was not an easy task but I stepped out to make a difference, having been a Military Administrator in two states. The benevolence of the Plateau people and the grace of God made me the Governor of Plateau State from 2007-2015.

“Our desire to open up the state through infrastructural development was audible to the deaf and visible to the blind. This we were able to achieve with the meagre resources that accrued to the State at the time, in addition to the IGR raised in the state.

“Our Administration’s record speaks for itself as the state is dotted with developmental strides that affect the economy of the state and the daily livelihoods of the people. Our primary role as a government was to provide security of lives, property and welfare through the provision of services for our people.

“Because I knew that I was not guilty of the charges preferred against me, I saw the process as mere persecution and not a prosecution. Nigerians are witnesses to the fact that the current administration at all levels has spent more time passing the buck of their failure to the previous administration than they have given attention to governance.”

Jang narrated his experience, “In the course of this travail, I spent over a week in EFCC detention and another 10 days in the Jos Custodial Centre (prison). Those times we spent there, gave us another perspective on life and I count it a blessing because it has all ended today with this loud and clear vindication by the courts.

“The tortuous journey leading to my vindication today has only strengthened me to stand more on the path of truth and continue to work assiduously with well-meaning plateau people and Nigerians for the good of our dear state, Plateau and the nation at large.

“I hold no grudge against anyone as I consider whatever I have gone through as the price I had to pay for choosing the path of leadership. I give God the glory for bringing me through and I call on all Plateau sons and daughters, including people of goodwill on the plateau not to wish our leaders bad.” He stated.