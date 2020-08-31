Gyang Bere, Jos

The immediate past Governor of Plateau State and former Senator representing Plateau North at the National Assembly, Sen. Jonah David Jang has applauded the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Plateau delegates and the Electoral Committee over a peaceful and successful conduct of the state congress of the party.

Mr. Chris Hassan over his emergence as the new PDP Chairman, Plateau state.

“This victory is a clarion call to rebuild, re-strategize, build cohesion in the party, work assiduously for the PDP to take her rightful place at the helm of affairs, state wise, nationally; to renew the trust the people have in the PDP and kick out the nonperforming APC led administration, at all levels, who have not just failed woefully but also displayed an unprecedented level of ineptitude and deceit.

“As a founding father, my heart bleeds as the APC led administration in the state ridicule good governance, tenets of democracy and subject the good people of Plateau State to untold hardship.

“The newly elected Excos must be magnanimous in victory and as a matter of urgency, pursue genuine reconciliation as every well meaning member is needed to take back the state and the nation at large from these political scapegrace.”

He pledged his total commitment towards working with the new leadership to ensure the people of Plateau State enjoy the dividends of democracy come 2023.