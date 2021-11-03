From Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Governor of Plateau State Jonah David Jang has called on Plateau elders to intervene in the leadership crisis rocking the State House of Assembly, to prevent the interest of a few members from shattering the hope of millions of the Plateau people.

Jang, in a press statement on Thursday, said the leadership crisis needs urgent intervention to stop the situation from degenerating into violence.

He urged the elders to rise to the occasion and prevail on the State Governor, Simon Lalong, to restore normalcy in the House.

Jang noted that the impeachment of a Speaker in legislative houses is not new only when the process is abused and goes against the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

‘The unfortunate happenings in the Plateau State House of Assembly in the last couple of days called for not only the intervention of all well-meaning Plateau elders and stakeholders but, people of goodwill who love the state and hold it dear to their hearts,’ Jang stated.

‘We are indeed witnesses to the drama which has engulfed the State Assembly simply because a section of the Government wants the Speaker out at all costs.

‘While it is unfortunate that these individuals have put their primordial sentiments above reason, and would do anything including making a mockery of the Constitution just to achieve their selfish ends, we cannot fold our arms as the efforts the Plateau people have put to sustain the fragile peace is made nonsense of.

‘The people must work together to ensure the stability of the House which, in any case, is made up of those they voted to represent them and work for their welfare and in their best interests.’

Jang noted that despite the effort made by Governor Lalong to wash his hands off the disgraceful act in the House, the more it is becoming more glaring that the few members who staged the impeachment are acting the script of the governor.

‘The hasty nature with which the governor hurriedly received a ‘new speaker’ knowing full well, being a lawyer, that what happened was an aberration, speak volumes.

‘Evidence has shown that the numbers required to carry the impeachment are not available to those desperate to remove the speaker, hence they have resorted to using undue force in pushing forth their agenda which is, indeed, not only unconstitutional but shameful.

‘The governor must listen to the voice of reason and restore normalcy in the Plateau State House of Assembly; the crisis bedevilling the Assembly has a way of spiralling to affect the lacklustre performance of the government which has already failed in discharging its responsibility to Plateau citizens.

‘The interests of a few must not, therefore, be allowed to shatter the hopes of millions of Plateau people who deserve better.

‘It is on this premise that I call on Plateau elders to rise up to the occasion by prevailing on the governor, Barr Simon Bako Lalong, to demonstrate leadership for once by allowing the Honourable Members of the Plateau State House of Assembly to decide who their leaders are and even if the speaker were to be impeached, the members of the House be allowed to so decide.

‘Arm-twisting the Assembly with a few members will further derail the government of the day as it staggers toward a directionless route.’

He stated further that ‘no amount of explanation will justify wrongdoing, it is unconstitutional for 8 out of 24 members to effect a change in leadership in the House, no matter how the government goads them on.

‘The governor should know better as a lawyer, he must not allow the trappings of power push him to dig deeper into infamy, the prize he has earned for himself, with Plateau people, in seeking personal ambition over the collective welfare of the citizens.’

