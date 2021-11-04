Former governor, Jonah Jang, has called on elders in the state to intervene in the leadership crisis rocking the Assembly to prevent the interest of few members shattering the hope of millions of Plateau people.

Jang, in a statement, yesterday, urged the elders to prevail on Governor Simon Lalong to restore normalcy in the House.

“The unfortunate happenings in the Plateau Assembly in the last couple of days calls for, not only the intervention of all well-meaning Plateau elders and stakeholders but, people of goodwill who love the state and hold it dear to their hearts.

“We are, indeed, witnesses to the drama which has engulfed the Assembly simply because a section of the government wants the speaker out at all costs.

“While it is unfortunate that these individuals have put their primordial sentiments above reason, and would do anything, including making a mockery of the constitution just to achieve their selfish ends, we cannot fold our arms as the efforts the Plateau people have put to sustain the fragile peace is made nonsense of.

“The people must work together to ensure the stability of the House which, in any case, is made up of those they voted to represent them and work for their welfare and in their best interests.”

Jang said despite the effort made by Governor Lalong to wash his hands off the disgraceful act in the House, the more it is becoming glaring that the few members who staged the impeachment are acting his script.

“The hasty nature with which the governor hurriedly received a ‘new speaker’ knowing full well, being a lawyer, that what happened was an aberration, speak volumes.Evidence has shown that the numbers required to carry the impeachment is not available to those desperate to remove the speaker, hence they have resorted to using undue force in pushing forth their agenda which is not only unconstitutional but, shameful.

“The governor must listen to the voice of reason and restore normalcy in the Assembly, the crisis bedevilling the Assembly has a way of spiralling to affect the lacklustre performance of the government which has already failed in discharging its responsibility to Plateau citizens.

“The interests of a few must not, therefore, be allowed to shatter the hopes of millions of Plateau people who deserve better.

“It is on this premise that I call on Plateau elders to rise to the occasion by prevailing on Governor Lalong to demonstrate leadership for once by allowing the Assembly members decide who their leaders are and even if the speaker were to be impeached, the members be allowed to so decide.

“Armtwisting the Assembly with a few members will further derail the government of the day as it staggers toward a directionless route.”

