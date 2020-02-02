Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lt. Gen. Jeremiah Useni (Rtd) and Former Governor of Plateau State, Sen. Jonah David Jang have resolved to put aside their differences and rebuild the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the purpose of taking over power in 2023.

The party leaders disclosed this yesterday when Jang paid a solidarity visit to Useni in his Jos resident over the loss of his case at the Supreme Court.

Jang said the visit was to acknowledge and appreciate the dogged fight put up by the PDP gubernatorial candidate from the tribunal right to the Supreme Court, saying if there were another court higher than the Supreme Court, he was sure Gen Useni would have approached it.

Jang told former minister : “Let us work together to build a formidable party in the state, and to prepare to take over power in 2023.”

He said that forgiveness is also needed where members have offended each other.

Useni in his response said he was happy to receive Sen. Jang and the team that came with him.

“Let us work together. Unless we join our hands, we will be wasting time. We must accept each other, believe in each other and work as a team, exchanging ideas to work for one common good in 2023.

“Yes, we have some problems. But there is no problem that cannot be solved. This is a very good meeting. We are all in PDP, and PDP is the party in Plateau State. The main thing we must emphasize is working together for the benefit of the party and Plateau.”