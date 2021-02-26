From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Zamfara state governor, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle has closed all boarding schools in the state with immediate effect following the Friday’s abduction of female students of Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS) Jangebe in Talata Mafara local government area of the state.

Matawalle in a state broadcast said the closure was to make the schools more safe and to forestall the reoccurrence of the kidnapping of the female students. of

“As we are making efforts to strengthen security around our schools, I have directed the immediate closure of all boarding secondary schools across the State,” he said.

Matawalle added that police helicopters and other search and rescue operatives have been deployed to the area to ensure speedy rescue of the schoolgirls and reunite them with their families.

“As a father, I feel the pains of the parents and guardians of the abductees. My heart is with you at this moment and will always be with you throughout the rescue mission.

“I also want to use this opportunity to appeal to the parents and guardians to exercise more patience and continue to pray for the success of the ongoing rescue mission,” he said.

The governor said despite the seeming setback occasioned by the abduction of the girls, his administration will ever remain focused on its strategy of disarmament as a single bullet in the hands of the non state rogue elements could result in severe harm to the innocent.

“I am of the conviction that the large cache of assorted weapons recovered through the disarmament process has made Zamfara State safer despite the recent unfortunate incidents. The type of dangerous weapons recovered through the disarmament process would make the heart of any person of conscience to cringe,” he said.

The governor said this is not a moment to trade blames as the recent twist in the spate of banditry brings to the fore the need for the adoption of a uniform strategy across all the affected states.

“We can only defeat this formidable challenge through a united response. Politics or any other difference should not stand in the way of the fight against insecurity.

“The fundamental objective of governance is to secure the lives and property of the governed. My administration will never relent in the pursuance of this fundamental objectives.

“I appeal to the people of the state to remain calm and resist the evil machinations of those who would want to exploit the current situation to achieve political ends. In Sha Allah, with our collective resolve, we would emerge out of this situation stronger,” he assured.