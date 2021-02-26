From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Aftermath of the abduction of 317 female students of Government Girls Science Secondary School (GGSSS) Jangebe, governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state in company of Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar have visited governor Matawalle to sympathize with the government and people of Zamfara state over the unfortunate event.

Briefing journalists at the Government House Gusau shortly after closed door meeting, Tambuwal described the abduction of the girls as very unfortunate and condemnable.

“The abduction coming just a day after our extensive discussions about how to get rid of crimes is not only worrisome but condemnable,” he said.

Tambuwal said during the Northern Governors meeting on Thursday in Kaduna, they deliberated and mapped out mechanism both kinetic and non kinetic to crush banditry and other forms of crimes in the region.

He said adequate security measures will be taken and put in place to safeguard all schools in the north.