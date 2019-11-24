Joe Apu

New Tottenham manager, Jose Mourinho despite a good start to the English Premier League winning 3-1 over West Ham yesterday, has begun plans ahead of the January transfer windows with the French media hinting that the former Chelsea manager has identified Lille’s duo of Victor Osimhen and Boubakary Soumare as his first two targets.

Lille duo Victor Osimhen and Boubakary Soumare are the players said to be on Mourinho’s radar, Jeunesfooteux report.

Both players are only 20-years-old, though they play in different positions; France youth international Soumare is a midfielder, while Osimhen is a striker who has already been capped nine times by Nigeria’s senior team.

The former Porto manager was appointed as Tottenham’s new boss on Wednesday after Mauricio Pochettino was sacked, and has identified the areas where his squad needs improvement.

Osimhen, who just joined Lille last summer has taken the Ligue 1 by storm-scoring seven goals in 14 Ligue 1 matches. The 20-year-old has been a revelation in his first season in France, and that has attracted interest from many top clubs in Europe.

Meanwhile, Spanish La Liga side, Celta Vigo has joined the race to sign Super Eagles striker, Henry Onyekuru who only just signed last summer for French side Monaco.

Henry Onyekuru has struggled to find his feet in the French top division since he joined Monaco from Everton.